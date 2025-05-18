UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Registration Begins On May 19, Check Details

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, will begin the application process for the High School Compartment/Improvement and Intermediate Compartment Examinations 2025 on May 19. Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for the improvement exams through the official website - upmsp.edu.in - from May 19 to June 10, 2025 (midnight).

High School Compartment/Improvement Exam 2025

Improvement Exam: Students who have passed the High School exams can apply to improve their scores in one or two subjects.

Compartment Exam: Students placed in the compartment category can appear for the subject(s) they did not pass.

The application fee for these exams is Rs 256.

Intermediate Compartment Exam 2025: Key Details

Students from the Science, Commerce, or Arts streams who could not clear one subject from either Part-1 or Part-2 are eligible.

The examination fee for Intermediate students is Rs 306.

Candidates must pay the fee through a bank challan and submit the receipt along with their application.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Key Instructions



Heads of government, government-aided, and recognised unaided schools have been directed to ensure that the online application forms of all eligible students are submitted via their respective regional board offices by June 10, 2025.

Students who are taking the High School Improvement or Compartment exams, as well as those appearing for the Intermediate Compartment exams, must participate in both the written and practical or internal assessment components, if their subject requires it.

In cases where a subject comprises both theory and practical elements, students who have failed in one or both must retake the respective sections. They have the option to reappear either for the failed part alone or for both sections, depending on their choice and eligibility.

The board will announce the schedule for written and practical exams separately at a later time. Students are advised to keep checking the official UPMSP website for the latest updates and information.