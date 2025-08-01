When Will CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Be Declared? How And Where To Check

CBSE Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 Compartment exam results in the first week of August 2025, based on previous years' trends.

Last year, CBSE announced the Compartment result for Class 12 on August 2 and for Class 10 on August 5.

Students will be able to access their scorecards on the official CBSE websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared.

How To Check CBSE Compartment Result 2025

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "Supplementary Examination Result 2025" link for Class 10 or 12

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view your result

Check the scorecard, download it, and take a printout for future reference

The CBSE had released the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams on May 13.

In Class 12, the pass rate rose to 88.39% in 2025, marking a slight improvement over the 87.98% recorded the previous year. Out of 17,04,367 students who enrolled, 16,92,794 appeared for the exam, and 14,96,307 passed.

For Class 10, the pass percentage increased marginally from 93.60% in 2024 to 93.66% in 2025. Of the 23,85,079 students who registered, 23,71,939 appeared for the exam, and 22,21,636 passed.

This year, the board revised the post-result activities to enhance transparency and minimise errors. The new process allows students to access scanned copies of their answer sheets for selected subjects and review them. If they identify any clearly noticeable errors, they can notify the board accordingly.