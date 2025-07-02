UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 compartment and improvement exams 2025. According to the official schedule, exams for both classes will be conducted on July 19. Students can download the datesheet in PDF format from the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in.

The Class 10 compartment and improvement exams will be held on July 19 from 8.30 AM to 11:45 AM while the Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

Practical Exams

The practical exams for both Class 10 and 12 students appearing for compartment or improvement exams are scheduled for July 11 and 12. These exams will be held at designated centres located at district headquarters.

Exam Centre Guidelines

Strict guidelines will be enforced at all exam centres:

Students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices.

All exam halls will be under audio-enabled CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice.

Question papers will be stored in double-lock cupboards within strong rooms under 24x7 CCTV monitoring.

School principals will be responsible for downloading and distributing admit cards to their students.

Students must report to their exam centres at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time.

UP Board 2025 Results

UPMSP declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on April 25. A total of 90.11% of students passed the Class 10 exam, while 81.15% cleared the Class 12 exam.

Yash Pratap Singh topped the Class 10 exam with 97.83% marks, and Mehak Jaiswal secured the top position in Class 12 with 97.20%.

Students who failed in one or more subjects are eligible to appear for the compartment and improvement exams.