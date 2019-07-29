UP Board 10th Compartment, Improvement Result Declared

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result Declared

UP Board class 10 compartment exam result has been declared. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the result on the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in. Results have also been declared for the improvement exam. Improvement exam is conducted for students who have failed in one subject and get to appear for exam in that subject again. In case of compartmental exam, a student gets to appear in the exam of any one subject out of the two in which he/ she has failed.

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result

"70 students registered for the high school compartment examination of which 54 appeared and 43 (79.63%) passed. Similarly, in the improvement examination, of the total 16,333 registered for the exam, 14,629 appeared and 14,607 cleared the same registering the pass percentage at 99.85%," media reports quoted UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastava saying.

On the other hand, UP Board is the first board to release the date sheet for 2020 board exams. UP Board class 10 exam will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3. Up Board Class 12 exam will begin on February 19 and conclude on March 6, 2020.

The board exams will be conducted in two shifts on each day - the first shift will start at 8:00 am and end at 11:15 am, and second shift will start at 2:00 pm and end at 5:15 pm.

UP Board 10th exam will start with exam for Hindi and Elementary Hindi on February 18 and conclude with IT/ITES on March 3, 2020.

UP Board 12th exam will start with exam for Hindi, and General Hindi on February 19 and conclude with Vocational subjects on March 6, 2020.

UP Board had released High School exam results on April 27, 2019. This year 80.07 per cent students passed in the UP Board 10th examination. State topper was Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur who scored 97.17 per cent marks in the board exam.

