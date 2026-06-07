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In A First, Vijay Promotes 300 Engineers Of Tamil Nadu Power Body

Orders were issued in the first phase to 300 assistant executive engineers (electrical) out of 379 eligible engineers who joined service between 2000 and 2002

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In A First, Vijay Promotes 300 Engineers Of Tamil Nadu Power Body
The promotions were granted in a transparent manner to address staffing requirements
  • Promotion orders issued simultaneously to 300 engineers at Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd
  • Orders granted to assistant executive engineers who joined service between 2000 and 2002
  • Promotions aimed to address staffing needs and resolve long-pending promotion issues
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In a first for the state-owned Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, promotion orders were issued simultaneously to 300 engineers.

The move follows TVK's victory in the recent Assembly elections, with party chief C Joseph Vijay assuming office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

According to an official release, orders were issued in the first phase to 300 assistant executive engineers (electrical) out of 379 eligible engineers who joined service between 2000 and 2002, an official release from the secretariat said.

The promotions were granted in a transparent manner to address staffing requirements across various categories within the corporation and to resolve long-pending promotion-related issues.

Describing the exercise as a significant event in the history of the power corporation, the release said all promotions were granted strictly on the basis of eligibility and Board rules, ensuring full transparency througout the process.

These promotions are expected not only to boost staff morale but to enhance the corporation's operational efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to the public.

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