UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2026 Applications Starts: Check Process, Apply Link Here

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has started the application process for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment/Improvement Examination 2026. Eligible students can submit their applications through the official website, from June 6 to June 27, 2026, till 12 noon.

Students who wish to improve their marks or appear for compartment examinations can apply within the given timeline. The board has also specified the examination fees, eligibility criteria, and submission process for interested candidates.

Direct Link: UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment 2026 Application

UP Board Compartment Exam 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: June 6, 2026

June 6, 2026 Last Date to Submit Online Application: June 27, 2026

June 27, 2026 Application Deadline Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Exam Date: To be announced by UPMSP

How to Apply for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam 2026?

Students can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Complete the online application form for the compartment/improvement examination.

Deposit the prescribed examination fee through the designated treasury challan.

Upload the required documents and fee receipt.

Submit the application before June 27, 2026.

Keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference.

The board has instructed candidates to ensure that all details are filled correctly before final submission.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2026 Fee Details

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Exam Fee: Rs. 256.50

Class 12 Compartment Exam Fee: Rs. 306

Candidates must deposit the fee under the prescribed treasury head and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated period. Applications received after the deadline may not be accepted.