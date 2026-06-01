Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2026 Application Window Opens: Know How To Apply

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has opened the application window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2026 from June 1. Students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying grade in the regular Plus Two examinations now have another opportunity to improve their results through the Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement examinations.

Eligible candidates must submit their application forms through their respective schools before June 3. Students are advised to complete the process as early as possible.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2026: Important Dates

The Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from June 29 to July 3. The examination is designed to help students who did not achieve a minimum D+ grade in the March board examinations.

Along with the SAY examination process, the answer script re-evaluation and scrutiny facility has also been opened for students who wish to review their performance in the regular examination.

According to the schedule, the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2026 results are expected to be announced by mid-July. Successful candidates will be able to continue their higher education plans without losing an academic year.

How to Apply for Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2026?

Collect the SAY examination application form from your school.

Fill in all personal details and the registration number used in the March board examination.

Enter the correct subject codes for the subjects in which you want improvement or reappearance.

Attach a recent passport-size photograph in the designated section.

Pay the examination fee prescribed by the authorities.

Submit the completed application form to the school principal before the deadline.

Candidates should stay in touch with their schools for any updates related to admit cards, examination schedules, and result announcements.