Ram Gopal Varma Is 'Obsessed With <i>Obsession</i>', Calls It A Game Changer

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his thoughts on the supernatural horror film Obsession, showering praise on its filmmaking, editing, and sound design. Taking to X, the director said the film has challenged long-held industry beliefs about what draws audiences to theatres.

In his post, RGV wrote, "Am OBSESSED with OBSESSION..Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only Big starred, massive budgeted, Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now OBSESSION reset that BUTTON."

He also pointed out that the film succeeds without relying on many of the elements usually associated with commercial success.

"No BIG STARS No GRAND LOCATIONS No LAVISH PRODUCTION DESIGN No FOREIGN SHOOTS No TOP TECHNICIANS and contrary to it's reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it's easy to see , it's pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it's entirely shot in exactly 3 locations ( two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car AND interior of a small store."

RGV was particularly impressed by the film's visual style and editing choices. Speaking about director Barker's approach, he wrote, "The directors style is visually simplistic but very unique ( I was especially struck with his use of too much head space in many shots which strangely enhances the mood )He treats editing not just as a technical craft but as psychological weapon blending rapid cuts with especially lengthy stays (case in point is long stay on Nikki's face in interval shot ) These kind of long takes build unbearable tension because the audience is trapped in the character's perspective with no escape."

The filmmaker also highlighted the impact of the film's sound design and editing rhythm. "His cutting on sharp sound effects (a door slam, a sudden laugh, a heartbeat) to create rhythmic punctuation is awe-inspiring," he wrote.

According to RGV, Barker's editing style intentionally breaks away from conventional filmmaking rules. "Barker's editing philosophy seems to be: 'Make the audience feel what the character feels, which is being unstable'. He throws out traditional editing rules (smooth continuity, clear emotional beats) in favor of something extremely anarchic. The result is a film that feels unpredictable and alive, like the editing itself is also a part of the horror."

He further praised the film's lighting techniques, comparing them to the work of acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher.

RGV concluded by saying that while the film's box office performance is impressive, its filmmaking techniques deserve even greater attention. "More than the 179 million dollars collection so far with a less than 1 million dollar budget, what needs to be even more studied are the path-breaking edit and sound design techniques, not to forget CHARACTER DESIGN."

Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki. The supernatural horror film follows a man whose wish for the affection of his longtime crush triggers a series of disturbing events. The film was released in India on May 29.

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