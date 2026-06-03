<i>Obsession</i> To <i>Backrooms</i>: Why Horror Is Becoming The Launchpad For Gen Z Directors

Not too long ago, the typical Hollywood success story involved a film-school graduate spending years on the festival circuit before finally getting a shot at directing a feature film.

In 2026, the script looks very different.

One of the year's biggest horror hits comes from a 26-year-old YouTuber. Another is directed by a filmmaker who is barely old enough to legally drink in the United States.

Between Obsession's Curry Barker and Backrooms' Kane Parsons, Hollywood is witnessing something it hasn't seen in a while: young creators arriving not with industry connections or blockbuster credits, but with internet-honed storytelling skills and a generation of fans ready to buy a ticket.

What's even more interesting is that both filmmakers found their breakthrough through horror.

That isn't a coincidence. Horror has quietly become the perfect playground for Gen Z directors, a genre where fresh ideas matter more than experience.

Before Obsession became one of the year's biggest surprise success stories, Curry Barker was already building a loyal audience on YouTube, creating short films and experimenting with storytelling.

Likewise, Kane Parsons spent years developing the Backrooms universe on his Kane Pixels channel, turning a strange internet phenomenon into one of the most successful horror stories online.

In many ways, YouTube became their film school.

Every upload taught them how to hold attention. Every viral video taught them what audiences responded to.

Horror Still Rewards Bold Ideas

There is a reason horror has launched so many careers over the years. Unlike large-scale action films or fantasy franchises, horror doesn't require enormous budgets to make an impact. A clever concept can often be more valuable than expensive visual effects.

That creates opportunities for younger filmmakers. Both Obsession and Backrooms are perfect examples.

One of the biggest reasons Gen Z filmmakers fit naturally into horror is because they grew up consuming a completely different kind of horror.

Previous generations had Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and late-night horror marathons.

Gen Z had internet mysteries and strange corners of YouTube that felt scarier than many studio productions.

You can see that influence in both the recent films.

Backrooms emerged from a viral 4chan post in 2019 and inspired countless stories, theories, and videos.

Obsession, meanwhile, is more about fears and emotional vulnerabilities. While very different from Backrooms, it similarly reflects a generation interested in psychological tension and unsettling ideas rather than traditional jump-scare-heavy horror.

Hollywood Might Now Pay Attention

The success of Barker and Parsons may now force Hollywood to rethink its choices.

Studios might realise that creators who have spent years building audiences on YouTube often understand modern viewers better than many traditional gatekeepers do. They know how younger audiences engage with stories, what captures their attention, and what feels authentic.

That understanding can be incredibly valuable at the box office.

However, not every YouTube creator is going to become a Hollywood director, and not every Gen Z filmmaker will find success through horror.

But Obsession and Backrooms have shown why the genre remains such an attractive entry point.

It rewards creativity. It welcomes experimentation. Most importantly, it gives young filmmakers the space to develop their voice without needing big budgets or established franchises.

ALSO READ: How Obsession Turned "Nice Guy" Bear Into Horror's Newest Monster