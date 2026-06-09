Why Curry Barker's <i>Obsession</i> Feels Less Like A Horror Film And More Like Dating In 2026

There is a peculiar moment in every horror film when the audience collectively decides what the monster is.

Sometimes it's the ghost in the attic. Sometimes it's the cursed object. Sometimes it's the thing lurking in the dark corner of the frame.

But every now and then, a film pulls off something far more unsettling. It makes you realise the monster has been standing in broad daylight the entire time.

That is what makes Obsession such a fascinating cultural phenomenon.

On paper, Curry Barker's viral horror film has all the ingredients of a supernatural thriller. A wish gone wrong. A relationship that spirals into madness. Blood, chaos and mounting dread.

Yet long after the jump scares fade, what lingers is not the supernatural premise. It is the uncomfortable feeling that the film understands modern relationships a little too well.

Because beneath the horror lies a question many people have encountered in real life: What happens when someone loves the idea of you more than they love you?

When Romance Becomes Possession

For decades, popular culture has sold audiences a particular fantasy. The guy who never gives up. The grand romantic gesture.

The person who loves so intensely that they cannot imagine life without you.

Entire generations grew up believing persistence was romantic. That waiting outside someone's house proved devotion. That refusing to move on was evidence of true love. That if feelings were strong enough, eventually the other person would come around.

Obsession dismantles that fantasy with surgical precision.

"What the film exposes is how often society confuses intensity with intimacy," says relationship therapist Dr Ayesha Menon.

"We've been conditioned to think that overwhelming affection automatically equals deep love. In reality, love and possession can look surprisingly similar in the beginning. The difference becomes visible when the other person exercises free will," she adds.

That distinction sits at the heart of the film.

The story's horror does not emerge because someone falls in love. It emerges because one person's desire becomes more important than another person's autonomy.

And that is a much more familiar horror than any demon.

The Age Of The 'Nice Guy'

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Obsession is that its central character does not initially resemble a villain.

He isn't aggressive. He isn't charismatic. He isn't particularly threatening. He is simply the kind of person many people encounter every day.

The friend who has secretly decided they deserve a relationship. The colleague who mistakes kindness for attraction. The date who interprets rejection as a misunderstanding rather than an answer.

According to psychologist Rahul Bedi, that is precisely why audiences find the story so unsettling.

"Most people imagine dangerous individuals as obviously dangerous," he says.

"But entitlement rarely announces itself. It often arrives dressed as disappointment. It sounds like, 'After everything I've done for you.' It sounds like, 'I thought we had something special.' It sounds reasonable until you realise the other person's choice has completely disappeared from the conversation."

The Internet has spent years discussing incels, male loneliness and dating frustrations. Yet Obsession sidesteps online labels and focuses on something more universal: the inability to accept that another person is entitled to feel differently than you do.

That discomfort exists far beyond Internet forums.

It exists in friendships. In situationships. In relationships that should have ended months ago. In the uncomfortable space between desire and acceptance.

Why Rejection Feels Like A Personal Crisis

One reason the film has resonated so strongly with younger audiences is that modern dating often blurs emotional boundaries.

Unlike previous generations, people can spend weeks talking to someone before ever meeting them.

They exchange playlists. Voice notes. Memes. Entire life stories.

By the time rejection arrives, the relationship may already feel real in one person's mind.

"The problem isn't rejection itself," says dating coach Neha Suri.

"The problem is the narrative we create before rejection happens. People often fall in love with a future version of the relationship before they've actually built one," she adds.

When reality fails to match that fantasy, disappointment can quickly transform into resentment.

The other person becomes the villain of a story they never agreed to participate in.

That emotional leap is where Obsession finds its horror.

The film understands that fantasy can become dangerous when it stops leaving room for another person's humanity.

Love Bombing, Soulmates And Other Beautiful Lies

One reason unhealthy relationships can be difficult to identify is because many warning signs resemble romance.

Constant texting can look like attentiveness. Jealousy can look like passion. Possessiveness can look like commitment. Dependency can look like devotion.

And because movies, books and television have romanticised these behaviours for decades, many people struggle to recognise them as red flags.

"We've inherited relationship myths that sound beautiful but create unhealthy expectations," says family counsellor Meera Anand.

She further says, "The idea that one person should be your entire world sounds romantic until you realise it leaves no room for individuality, friendships, personal growth or independence."

The healthiest relationships, she explains, are not built on obsession.

They are built on choice.

The ability to wake up every day and choose someone who is equally free to choose you back.

That freedom is precisely what Obsession strips away.

And that is why the film feels so disturbing.

The Horror Of Being Idealised

There is another uncomfortable truth buried inside the film.

Being adored is not always the same thing as being seen.

Many people spend years wanting to be loved.

Far fewer consider what happens when somebody falls in love with a version of them that doesn't actually exist.

The version that never disappoints.

Never changes.

Never says no.

Never leaves.

Psychologist Rhea Kapoor believes this may be the film's most powerful idea.

"When someone places you on a pedestal, it can feel flattering initially," she says, adding, "But eventually you realise they aren't responding to who you are. They're responding to who they need you to be."

The tragedy is that idealisation often destroys genuine connection.

Real intimacy requires curiosity. It requires accepting contradictions. It requires accepting that another person is separate from you.

The moment somebody becomes a fantasy, the relationship begins drifting away from reality.

Why Obsession Feels Like A Horror Film For The Dating-App Generation

Perhaps that is why the film has struck such a nerve.

Its supernatural premise may be fictional, but its emotional foundations are painfully familiar.

The fear of rejection. The desire to be chosen. The temptation to mistake attention for affection. The belief that loving someone hard enough can make them love you back.

These are not supernatural fears. They are ordinary human fears.

Obsession simply turns the volume all the way up.

And in doing so, it reveals something many modern relationships would rather avoid confronting.

The opposite of love is not hate. The opposite of love is control.

Because real love requires uncertainty. It requires vulnerability. It requires accepting that another person has the freedom to leave, disagree, reject you or choose someone else.

The moment that freedom disappears, love stops being love altogether. And that is the scariest thing in Obsession.

Not the blood. Not the bodies. Not the curse.

But the possibility that some of our most celebrated ideas about romance were never romantic to begin with.

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