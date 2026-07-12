Does Mercury Retrograde Really Reconnect You With Your Ex? Ahmedabad Astrologer Explains

Scrolling through social media, you must have come across Mercury Retrograde, which began on June 29 and will culminate on July 23. Chances are you have read that you will reconnect with your ex, that a past love will resurface or that a lost love will knock on your door.

Many people associate this planetary movement with an ex emerging out of the blue. Ahmedabad-based astrologer Pooja Asnani, Founder of The In Between, said that most people interpret the event wrongly.

"I think Mercury retrograde isn't about exes. An ex returning is simply one way this energy can manifest," she said, explaining that it refers to the planetary movement during which Mercury appears to move backwards from our perspective on Earth.

"Symbolically, retrogrades ask us to revisit the themes governed by that planet. Mercury rules communication, conversations, thought processes, memory, and unfinished exchanges. So old conversations may resurface, unresolved communication can return, or anything left as an open loop may need to be completed," she added.

Astrological Theory Linking Mercury Retrograde To Reconnecting People From The Past

The expert said that there is no astrological principle that says Mercury retrograde is about reconnecting with people from the past. "I think that's more of a modern interpretation than the actual symbolism of Mercury retrograde," she added.

She explained that Mercury governs communication, messages, conversations, thoughts, and the way humans process information. During a retrograde, open loops from the past may resurface in the present for reflection, review, or closure.

"So if someone from your past reaches out, it's usually because there was an unfinished conversation, an unresolved dynamic, or an open loop resurfacing. Mercury isn't saying, 'Go get your ex back.' It's simply asking, 'Is there something here that still deserves your attention?' Sometimes the answer is yes. Sometimes it's a very peaceful no," Pooja Asnani added.

Why Old Relationships And Unfinished Conversations Recur During Mercury Retrograde

Since Mercury governs communication and conversations, people often find themselves drawn to unfinished conversations or revisiting old relationships, whether involving an ex or a former friend.

"The common thread isn't the relationship itself. It's the unfinished loop attached to it," the astrologer said.

She explained that people often mistake remembering someone or something for needing them or it in the present. "Sometimes Mercury retrograde doesn't bring something back because it's meant to stay. It brings it back because it's finally ready to leave. Revisiting isn't always an invitation to restart. Sometimes it's simply life giving you one last chance to understand something differently so you can move forward with grace," she added.

However, if someone experiences an ex coming back into their life during a retrograde, it could simply mean that the energy has manifested itself in this form. "But even if they don't, Mercury retrograde can still shift the way we see that relationship, helping us gain clarity, closure, or a completely different perspective," Pooja Asnani added.

She further explained that closure in life can come through a person or through one's understanding.

Since Mercury governs communication and conversations, people often find themselves drawn to unfinished conversations or revisiting old relationships, whether involving an ex or a former friend. Photo: AI Representative Image

What If An Ex Reaches Out During Mercury Retrograde

All things said and done, the question remains: What happens if an ex reaches out during this period? Should people respond or wait for the planetary event to pass before opening lines of communication again?

"For some people, Mercury retrograde is genuinely asking them to revisit something. For others, it may simply be testing whether they've grown enough not to respond. As for reconciling or making a major relationship decision, I would ideally wait. Not because getting back together is wrong, but because Mercury retrograde is fundamentally a review phase. You're still reflecting and understanding what the unfinished loop is really about," the astrologer advised.

Signs That The Past Should Stay In The Past

Many people often look for signs from the universe to decide what their next step in life should be, but in the end, it all comes down to how they feel about the situation. "For me, the biggest sign is realizing that you're not the same person you were back then. More importantly, you don't want to be that person again," the astrologer said, explaining how to decide whether or not to let an ex back into your life.

She said that the signs are internal, but it is people who look for them outside. "You're probably not going to wake up one morning and see a giant billboard saying, 'It's time to move on.' Unless, of course, you've specifically asked the universe for one. But most of the time, that's not how it works," she said.

If going back no longer aligns with you, it is better to let the past stay in the past.

While it is convenient to blame Mercury Retrograde for bringing your past into your present, it is ultimately up to you to decide whether that ex should be a part of your future. Instead of making an impulsive decision, take time to review, reflect, and listen to what your intuition is telling you rather than believing that the universe will give you a sign.

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