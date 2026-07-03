Mercury Retrograde: Why It Gets Blamed For Breakups, Delays And Bad Days

Social media is inundated with Mercury retrograde memes, information, and reels. The current retrograde, from June 29 to July 23, has become a talking point among star sign devotees.

For those who are unaware, Mercury retrograde is often the scapegoat for zodiac followers, who blame it for everything wrong in their lives - breakups, delays, and bad days. The optical illusion, where Mercury appears to move backward relative to Earth due to its high speed, is believed to cause minor disruptions in your life.

What Is Mercury Retrograde

Amandeep Kaur, a Delhi-based astrologer, explained, "In astrology, Mercury rules intelligence, communication, reason, decision-making, business, and short-distance trips. Mercury turning retrograde does not mean that it actually moves backward. From Earth, it looks like it is slowing down and then starting to move backward. It can be compared to a car that was moving very fast, then stopped, moved a few steps back, and continued forward."

Silky Kukreja, a Delhi-Chandigarh-based astrologer with 17 years of experience, explained that during this phase, certain areas of life may feel like they are advancing at a slower pace. Instead of fearing it, she suggested that people pause, reflect, and review before making big decisions and moving forward.

Misconception About Mercury Retrograde

Most people believe that Mercury retrograde brings bad luck, which explains why the movement of the planet is often associated with breakups, bad days, and delays. Silky Kukreja noted, "Every delayed flight, broken phone, or argument gets blamed on it. In reality, astrology does not work in isolation. Mercury Retrograde may expose what already needs attention, but our choices and actions still shape the outcome."

Hence, many problems that people often face, especially in relationships, are due to misunderstandings. Amandeep Kaur said that many people can overinterpret communication, indulge in worst-case-scenario thinking, develop misunderstandings, and even harbour doubts about their relationships due to fear-driven illusions and excessive thinking associated with Rahu.

Mercury retrograde only means that the chances of misunderstandings increase during this phase. It does not necessarily mean that a couple will eventually break up.

How People Should Sail Through A Mercury Retrograde

Irrespective of one's zodiac sign, people should think twice before acting on impulse or saying anything without thinking it through. The astrologers suggested that one must not rush into making decisions, especially if assets like money and property are involved.

Instead of making a decision in anger and regretting it later, people should allow themselves to cool off, revisit old plans, reconnect with people, work on old ideas, and complete pending tasks. During this phase, meditation, morning walks, and avoiding arguments can prove to be beneficial.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Mercury Retrograde On Social Media

The astrologers believe that social media tries to give simple explanations, and in that attempt, it has made Mercury Retrograde the villain. It has become the easiest target to blame for chaos with viral videos and memes transforming it into a trending topic across the globe.

While this makes astrology fun, Silky Kukreja believes that it often exaggerates the effects of planetary movements. "I always encourage people to understand the bigger picture. Mercury Retrograde is not something to fear, but a reminder to slow down, communicate clearly, and stay mindful," she said.

"You have already done half of your job when you remain emotionally balanced, keep positive thoughts, communicate yourself properly, take care of your surroundings, and do little acts of kindness. Do not bring the negativity of yours to life and make troubles come true; just relax and enjoy this time period of yours," said Amandeep Kaur, in conclusion.

It's high time that people take responsibility for their actions and bear the consequences rather than blaming a planet for being in a faster orbit.

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