Uttar Pradesh Board Compartment Exam 2026 Admit Card Out For Classes 10, 12

UP Board Compartment Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for the Classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations, bringing relief to thousands of students waiting for the final step before the July 28 test. School administration and principals are advised by the Uttar Pradesh board to download the hall tickets from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students can then collect their UP board admit card from their respective schools.

According to the board's notice, school principals must download the hall tickets from the official website and distribute them to the concerned candidates after countersigning them. The board has already announced that the Class 10 high school improvement or compartment examination and the Class 12 intermediate compartment exam will be held on July 28, 2026. According to reports, the Class 10 paper will take place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the Class 12 exam is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The UPMSP has said that the examinations will be conducted at centres allotted by the District School Inspector at the district headquarters. Students are advised to collect their admit cards from their schools at the earliest and carefully check all details before the exam day.

School authorities must enter the user ID and password to access the compartment exam hall tickets for high school and intermediate students.

The compartment route remains an important opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board examination, allowing them to continue their academic progression without losing a year.