UP Board Class 10,12 Exam 2027 Date Sheet Out For Individual Candidates, Check Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027 date sheet and application schedule for individual candidates. Students who wish to appear as private or individual candidates can now complete the application process through the designated forwarding centres. The last date to submit the application form and examination fee is August 5, 2026, as per the official notification. Candidates are advised to complete all formalities before the last date to avoid paying a late fee.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: Important Dates for Individual Candidates

Check the important dates below:

Last date to submit the application form and fee: August 5, 2026

Fee deposit in treasury: August 10, 2026

Upload of fee and educational details: August 16, 2026

Late fee payment deadline (Rs 100 per candidate): August 16, 2026

Upload of late fee and educational details: August 20, 2026

Verification of candidate details: August 21 to 31, 2026

Correction window: September 1 to 10, 2026

Submission of candidate photo list and fund letter: September 30, 2026

How to Apply for UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027 as an Individual Candidate?

Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Download the application form for individual candidates.

Fill in all the required details.

Attach the necessary educational qualification documents.

Submit the application form to the designated forwarding centre.

Pay the examination fee in cash to the principal of the forwarding centre.

The forwarding centre will deposit the fee in the treasury and upload the candidate's details online.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: Examination Fee

The board has also announced the examination fee for individual candidates. The examination fee is Rs 706.50 for Class 10. Candidates applying under the credit system will pay Rs 306.50. Students choosing additional subjects must pay Rs 206.50 per subject.

The examination fee is Rs 806.50 for Class 12 and failed Agriculture or Vocational candidates. Candidates applying for additional subjects must also pay Rs 206.50 per subject. Candidates who miss the prescribed deadline can still submit the application by paying a late fee of Rs 100.