UPMSP Announces February 1 Start For Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2027, Releases 2026 Academic Calendar

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has released academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, outlining key dates for classes, tests, and examinations for students from Classes 9 to 12.

The session will commence on April 1, 2026. The first unit test, based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering the syllabus taught from the beginning of the session until the first week of July, will be conducted in the second week of July 2026. The second unit test, based on descriptive questions, is scheduled for the last week of August 2026.

Practical examinations for the half-yearly exams will take place in the fourth week of September 2026, followed by the written half-yearly examinations in the second and third weeks of October 2026. The marks for these exams will be uploaded to the website by the first week of November 2026.

The third unit test (MCQs) will be conducted in the last week of November 2026, and the fourth unit test (descriptive) will be held in the last week of December 2026.

Completion of the syllabus is set for January 10, 2027, for Classes 10 and 12, and January 25, 2027, for Classes 9 and 11. Pre-board practical examinations for Class 12 will begin on January 11, 2027, while pre-board written examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will start from January 18, 2027.

Annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled from February 1 to February 10, 2027. Evaluation of answer sheets and uploading of marks will be completed by the third week of March 2027.

Board practical examinations will be conducted from January 27 to February 10, 2027, and the board examinations are scheduled for February 2027.