UP Board 2027 Registration Window Opens For Classes 10, 12: Check Schedule, Direct Link Here

UP Board 2027 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the registration window for students who will appear in the UP Board Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations in 2027. The registration process is being conducted online through the official UPMSP portal, where schools are required to upload students' details and complete the registration formalities.

Along with registrations, the board has also released a detailed schedule for fee submission, data verification, correction, and final submission of student records. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools to ensure that their information is submitted correctly within the prescribed deadlines.

Direct Link: UP Board 2027 Registration Window

How to Check UP Board 2027 Registration?

Visit the official UPMSP website at examreg.upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the "High School and Intermediate Examination 2027 Registration" link.

Log in using the institution credentials.

Enter and upload student details.

Verify all information carefully.

Submit the registration form and save a copy for future reference.

UP Board 2027: Verification and Correction of Student Details

After uploading candidate details, schools will be able to download the checklist of submitted information and verify particulars such as:

Student's name

Parent's name

Date of birth

Subjects selected

Photograph and other personal details

The board has instructed institutions to carefully verify all entries during the correction period. No fresh student entries will be accepted during the correction window; only modifications to already uploaded records will be permitted. As highlighted in the notification, uploading of new candidates will remain restricted during this phase.