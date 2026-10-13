UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test City Slip 2026 Out: Check Important Details

UPSSSC PET 2026 City Slip: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) City Intimation Slip 2026. Applicants who successfully registered for the exam can only download their exam city slip from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The city slip is an important document containing the name of the city allotted to the candidate that allows applicants to make their travel arrangements well in advance so that there is no last minute chaos.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth and verification number. It is important for applicants to note that the advance city slip is not an UPSSSC PET admit card 2026, it is just an advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination is going to be held.

The advance city slip consists of important details such as candidate's name, examination city, father's/mother's name, gender and date of birth.

The UPSSSC PET exam 2026 will be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026 in offline mode.

Direct link to download advance city slip

UPSSSC PET 2026 Advance City Slip: Steps to Download

Check the steps below to download the UPSSSC PET 2026 city intimation slip:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the examination tab.

Step 3: Under the examination tab select the "Download PET Exam Advance Information of Exam District".

Step 4: Once clicked on the link, enter login details such as registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the slip and take its printout for future reference.

UPSSSC PET 2026: What's Next

Now that the exam city slip has been released, the next step in the process is the release of the hall ticket by the exam-conducting body. The UPSSSC admit card is expected to be released three or four days before the examination. The admit card will contain the entire venue address where the exam will be held.