UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026 Exam Dates Out: Know Exam Timings

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinates Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) dates 2026 on its portal, upsssc.gov.in. According to the notice, the UPSSSC PET written exam is scheduled to be held on October 23, 24 and 25.

The examination will be held in two shifts each day, the first shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. The exam centre details, reporting time along with other details will be mentioned on the admit card.

The UPSSSC PET exam is a compulsory screening test which is conducted to shortlist candidates for Group-C posts in government. Now that the exam dates are out, candidates must prepare thoroughly for the exam.

Check the official notice below

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date?

The exam-conducting body is yet to announce the release date for the UPSSSC PET admit card 2026. In the official notice, the commission also stated that any information regarding the hall ticket issuance will be informed to the candidates separately on the official website.

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the UPSSSC PET exam must check the scheme of the test mentioned below while preparing for the exam.

The UPSSSC PET exam will consist of 100 questions and each question will carry one mark.

For every correct option one mark will be allotted and for every incorrect response 0.25 mark will be deducted.

The exam will be conducted for two hours in offline mode.

The exam consists of fifteen different sections with a wide range of subjects.

The UPSSSC PET registration was conducted from August 3 to September 7, 2026.