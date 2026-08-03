UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026 Registration Begins Today: Check Steps To Apply

UPSSSC PET Registration 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited online applications for the state-level screening examination. Candidates can submit their applications from August 3 to September 1, 2026, through the official website. The Preliminary Eligibility Test is a mandatory qualifying exam for candidates seeking recruitment to various Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. These include Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, VDO, Stenographer, Assistant Accountant, and several other posts. Candidates should complete their OTR before filling out the application form.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions before applying:

Must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

Candidates with Class 12, diploma, graduation, or higher qualifications are also eligible.

The minimum age should be 18 years. The maximum age should be 40 years as on July 1, 2026.

Age relaxation for reserved categories will be available according to the Uttar Pradesh Government rules.

PET serves as the first stage of recruitment. So candidates must qualify it to apply for post-specific mains exams announced by UPSSSC during the validity period of the PET score.

How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2026?

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

Log in using the registered credentials.

Fill in the PET 2026 application form.

Upload the required photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 185 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 95 for SC/ST candidates. PwD candidates need to pay the online processing fee of Rs 25.