UPSSSC One-Time Registration Begins; Mandatory for Future Recruitment Exams

UPSSSC OTR 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system to simplify the application process for candidates appearing in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) and future recruitment examinations.

The facility became operational on July 14, 2026, and will allow aspirants to register their personal, educational and contact details only once. After completing OTR, candidates will receive a unique registration number that will be used while applying for future UPSSSC recruitment notifications, reducing the need to repeatedly fill in the same information.

Official Notice: UPSSSC OTR Notification 2026

What Is UPSSSC OTR?

The newly launched OTR system is designed to create a permanent digital profile for candidates. Once registered, applicants can use their OTR number for future UPSSSC recruitment processes, including PET and main examinations.

According to the commission, the facility is completely free of cost and aims to make the recruitment process faster, more transparent and less prone to errors. Candidates who had already registered for PET 2025 can also complete OTR using their PET registration number.

UPSSSC One-Time Registration 2026: Key Guidelines for Candidates

As per the official notification, candidates should keep the following points in mind while completing OTR:

OTR is mandatory for future UPSSSC recruitment applications.

The registration process is completely free.

Applicants must have an active mobile number and email ID for OTP verification.

The mobile number and email ID will be verified before OTR is generated.

Candidates must enter details exactly as they appear in official documents.

A recent colour photograph taken within the last six months must be uploaded in JPEG/JPG format, with a file size between 50 KB and 100 KB.

Signature files should be between 30 KB and 50 KB in JPEG/JPG format.

Signatures may be uploaded in Hindi or English, but English signatures must be in capital letters.

After the OTR number is generated, the personal details submitted cannot be modified.

Each candidate is allowed to hold only one OTR number. Multiple registrations may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials confidential, as the commission will not be responsible for any misuse.

The commission has also asked candidates to carefully verify all information before final submission, as incorrect or misleading details may result in rejection of candidature during the recruitment process.