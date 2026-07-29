UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: 32,891 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains, Check Cut-Off

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the Excise Constable Recruitment 2026 and released the list of candidates shortlisted for the main examination along with the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can now check their results and download their scorecards from the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2026: 820 Vacancies

The commission had initially invited applications for 722 Excise Constable posts. The online application process was conducted from June 4 to June 24, 2026. Subsequently, UPSSSC issued another notification adding 98 more vacancies, taking the total number of posts to 820. The vacancies include both general and special selection categories.

32,891 Candidates Shortlisted For Main Examination

Candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination based on their actual or normalised scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Against a total of 820 vacancies, UPSSSC has shortlisted 32,891 candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The commission clarified that candidates who secured zero or negative marks in PET 2025 were not considered for shortlisting.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Cut-Off 2026

According to the cut-off list released by the commission:

Unreserved (UR): 69.13 marks

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 69.13 marks

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 69.13 marks

Scheduled Castes (SC): 66.80 marks

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 52.86 marks

Women: 69.03 marks

Dependents of Freedom Fighters: 54.28 marks

Ex-Servicemen: 43.10 marks

Outstanding Sportspersons: 50.56 marks

Salary For Selected Candidates

Candidates selected for the Excise Constable post will receive a salary under Pay Matrix Level-3, ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month. They will also be entitled to other allowances and benefits as per Uttar Pradesh government rules.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Eligibility Result 2026: Direct link to check and download

How To Download UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official UPSSSC website.

Click on the Excise Constable Result 2026 link.

Enter the registration number, date of birth, gender, and captcha code.

Submit the details to log in.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.