UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Upcoming Exam Dates, Interview Schedule

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its 2026 examination calendar, announcing the schedule for several recruitment examinations to be held from August onwards. The calendar includes written examinations for Assistant Teacher, Government Inter College Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Polytechnic Lecturer, and other recruitment posts.

According to the schedule, the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) Main Examination 2025 (Computer) will be held on August 16, 2026. This will be followed by the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer (Male/Female) Main Examination 2025 on August 30.

The Commission has scheduled the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2025 (Lecturer and other posts) for September 6, while the Research Assistant (Planning) Examination 2025 will be conducted on September 8.

A series of Assistant Professor, Government Degree College Main Examination 2025 papers will be conducted between September 15 and September 30, covering subjects including Botany and Fine Arts, Chemistry and Statistics, Psychology and Home Science, Hindi and Mathematics, Sociology, Animal Science, Philosophy, Economics, Geography, History, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Sanskrit, Music (Vocal), Commerce, Computer Science and Pharmacy.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check the complete schedule here

In October, the Commission will conduct the District Health Education and Information Officer Examination 2025 on October 3, followed by the Food Safety Officer Examination 2025 on October 4 and the Assistant Town Planner (Preliminary) Examination 2025 on October 6.

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled for December 6, 2026. The calendar also includes the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on December 16, the Computer Assistant Examination 2024 on December 17, and the Staff Nurse (Ayurveda), Medical Education Department Examination 2025 on December 18.

Several examinations listed in the calendar have already been conducted before August. These include the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Regional Forest Officer Examination 2025 held on July 14, along with other recruitment examinations conducted between February and July 2026, as per the Commission's schedule.