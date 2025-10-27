UPSSSC Announces 2025-26 Exam Schedule For Eight Major Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released its quarterly exam 2025-26 calendar for multiple posts, including positions such as wildlife guard, draftsman, cartographer, stenographer and female health worker.

Candidates can access the calendar on the official website of upsssc.gov.in to check their exam dates. The exams will start from November 9, 2025, and continue till February 1, 2026. According to the notification, a total of eight exams will take place during this period, of which six will be written and two include typing.

1. The Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main (2023) written examination is scheduled on November 9.

2. Draftsman and Cartographer (2023), Stenographer Main Examination (2023) written examination on November 16.

3. Main Exam of Junior Assistant (2022), typing test on November 22.

4. Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-3 Main Examination (2023), typing test between November 23 to December 17.

5. Health Services Main Examination (Female), 2024, written on January 11, 2026.

6. Stenographer Main Exam (2024) written on January 18, 2026.

7. Junior Assistant (2024) written examination on February 1, 2026.

UPSSSC said that candidates are advised to check the official website, as changes in examination dates may occur.