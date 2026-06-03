UPSSSC 2026 Exam Calendar Out; Full Examination, Interview Timeline Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released its examination and interview calendar for 2026. Candidates preparing for UPSSSC recruitments can now check the dates of their respective examinations and interviews through the calendar available on the commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The calendar includes dates for several major recruitment examinations, including Health Worker (Female), Junior Assistant, Junior Engineer, Lekhpal, Pharmacist, Excise Constable and Forest Guard recruitments.

According to the schedule, the first examination of the year will be the Health Worker (Female) Main Examination (PET-2023), which is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026. This will be followed by the Stenographer Main Examination (PET-2023) on January 20.

In February, the commission will conduct the Junior Assistant Main Examination on February 1. Physical Standard and Efficiency Tests for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard candidates are scheduled from February 10 to 19, while Enforcement Constable physical tests will be held between February 22 and 28.

Interviews Scheduled From March

UPSSSC has also announced interview dates for several instructor posts.

The interview process will begin with Instructor Mechanic (Diesel) on March 12, followed by Instructor Wireman on March 13. Interviews for Instructor Mechanic (Refrigeration and Air Conditioner) will be conducted from March 17 to 20, while Instructor Plumber interviews are scheduled between March 23 and 25.

The interview for Instructor Technician Power Electronic System will be held on March 28.

Major Recruitment Exams in May and June

One of the key examinations in the calendar, the Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Examination (PET-2023), will be conducted on May 3, 2026.

The Lekhpal Main Examination (PET-2025), which is expected to attract a large number of candidates, has been scheduled for May 21.

In June, the commission will conduct the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Medical Examination from June 15 to 20.

The Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board Combined Cadre Main Examination will both be held on June 29 in separate shifts. The BCG Technician Main Examination is scheduled for June 30.

July and August Recruitment Tests

Several examinations have also been scheduled for July and August.

Assistant Boring Technician Main Examination and the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Teacher Cadre Main Examination will be conducted on July 12 in different shifts.

The Assistant Statistical Officer/Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Examination is scheduled for July 26.

In August, the Technical Assistant Group-C Main Examination will be held on August 9, while the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination is scheduled for August 23.

Excise Constable, Forest Guard Exams in September

The Excise Constable Main Examination (PET-2025) will be conducted on September 20.

The Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination (PET-2025) has been scheduled for September 27.

Apart from these examinations, the commission has also listed several instructor-level interviews as "proposed", which will be conducted after detailed schedules are announced.

How to Download the Calendar

Candidates can download the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 by visiting the official website and clicking on the relevant link available under the Notice Board section.