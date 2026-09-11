UPSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 132 Posts: Registration Begins On September 14

UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the advertisement for the recruitment of 132 Senior Instructor positions under the Director General, Deendayal Upadhyaya State Institute of Rural Development, Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow.

According to the official notification, the registration process will begin on September 14 and will close on October 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Before applying for the positions, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria.

It is to be noted that no application or fee will be accepted once the registration process is over.

Click here to check the detailed notice

Candidates will not be able to print their confirmation forms until the fee paid by them is reconciled by the bank. Therefore, applicants must get their fees reconciled by the bank within seven days, latest by October 7. During this period, candidates can make necessary changes to their forms.

Shortlisting On The Basis Of UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 Score

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Main Examination on the basis of their PET 2025 normalised scores, according to merit. Candidates who scored zero or negative normalised marks in PET 2025 will not be shortlisted for further rounds.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor 2026: Written Examination Pattern

The Main Examination, consisting of 100 questions, will be conducted in an objective-type format. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours.

Marking Scheme

For each correct answer, the candidate will receive one mark, while one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.