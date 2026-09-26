UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026 Rescheduled: Exam to Begin On October 25, Check Shift Timings

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notice announcing the revised examination schedule of the Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2026 on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. This year, around 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for the written examination.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on three consecutive days October 23, 24 and 25, 2026. However, as per the revised exam schedule, the UPSSSC PET exam 2026 will be conducted on October 25, 30 and November 1, 2026. Despite the changes in the exam dates the shift timings of the exam remains unchanged.

The exam will be held in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will be conducted from 10am to 12pm, whereas the afternoon session exam will run from 3pm to 5pm.

Photo Credit: Image Credit: upsssc.gov.in

Candidates are advised to follow the revised schedule and prepare according to it.

The UPPSSSC PET exam is conducted for candidates interested in Group B or Group C posts under the Uttar Pradesh government. It is a mandatory qualifying test, passing the exam does not secure a direct job, but makes candidates eligible to appear for the recruitment examination. These include main recruitment exams like Lekhpal, Junior Assistant, and Village Development Officer (VDO).

The exam-conducting body will release a separate notice regarding the issuance of the admit card on the official portal in due course. Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket using their login credentials once the link is activated.

The Commission has advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for upcoming announcements regarding the exam city slip, admit card and detailed examination guidelines. Along with it applicants must follow the shift timings mentioned on their admit card once released.