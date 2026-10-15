'No' Means No Balance? Hyderabad Police Chief Warns Of New WhatsApp Scam

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has warned the public about an alleged cyber fraud that can empty victims' bank accounts through WhatsApp messages without requiring them to share OTPs or click on suspicious links. According to Sajjanar, fraudsters send messages from unknown or international numbers claiming that money has been debited from the recipient's bank account. A follow-up message then urges the recipient to reply "NO" if the transaction was not authorised.

What Did Sajjanar Say?

In a Telugu social media post, the police commissioner described the alleged fraud as an "Auto-Execution File Attack". According to the translated message, a victim reportedly lost all the money in a bank account after simply replying "NO" to a WhatsApp message. The victim allegedly did not reveal any banking details, share an OTP or click on a suspicious link.

Sajjanar said he had come across reports of the scam targeting even professionals, including a chartered accountant.

How Does the Scam Allegedly Work?

According to the warning, the fraud typically follows these steps:

Victims receive a message claiming money has been debited from their bank account.

A second message asks them to reply "NO" if they did not make the transaction.

Once they respond, hidden malicious scripts are allegedly activated.

Cybercriminals may then gain access to the victim's device and misuse banking-related information.



Safety Tips for Users

The commissioner urged people to:

Avoid replying "YES" or "NO" to suspicious messages from unknown numbers.

Block the sender and delete the chat immediately.

Verify transactions only through official banking apps, websites or customer-care channels.

Ignore transaction alerts sent through unofficial WhatsApp accounts.

What To Do If You Become a Victim

Sajjanar reminded the public that legitimate banks do not usually ask customers to verify transactions through random WhatsApp messages.

Anyone who suspects cyber fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify all banking-related communications through official channels before taking any action.