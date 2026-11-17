Hyderabad's Malkajgiri police busted an alleged robbery network that used the popular gay dating application Grindr to befriend, drug and rob men of their gold jewellery, arresting five persons, including a doctor and two students. A sixth suspect remains absconding.

The gang is allegedly linked to 14 cases reported across the Malkajgiri, Cyberabad and Hyderabad police commissionerates in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Police recovered approximately 35 tolas (408 grams) of gold from the arrested suspects.

The accused were identified as a doctor Reddygari Dinesh Kumar Reddy (32), Tejawath Santhosh (25), Mohd. Arif (24), Banothu Vidya Sagar (21) and Banothu Karthik (18). Another suspect, identified as Chandu, is on the run.

According to Malkajgiri Police, the accused allegedly created profiles on Grindr and approached men through chats and video calls, posing as potential dating partners. They studied their targets' lifestyles, drinking habits, gold ornaments and whether they lived alone.

"The suspects established contact through online chats and video calls before visiting the victims' houses on the pretext of personal meetings," Commissioner Sumathi said.

Police alleged that the gang members arrived carrying beer bottles and secretly mixed intoxicating substances into the drinks.

''While one person distracted the victim, another allegedly spiked the beverage. Once the victim became unconscious, they stole gold chains, rings and other valuables,'' she added.

In some cases, victims who had no valuables were allegedly threatened with secretly recorded videos and blackmailed for money.

Investigators said complaints at Uppal, Kushaiguda and Hayathnagar police stations helped expose the wider network. Special teams apprehended the five suspects in coordinated operations.

Police are examining mobile phones, Grindr profiles, chats, video calls, call records and location data to identify additional victims and establish the full extent of the alleged operation.

A case under relevant sections was registered and the accused was produced in court after arrest.

While the investigation is continuing, police have asked people facing threats or suspicious activity to preserve digital evidence and contact police through the emergency number 112. It also advised users against sharing residential addresses or inviting unknown online acquaintances home.