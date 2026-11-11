Thieves Drill Hole In Wall, Steal Rs 60 Lakh Jewellery From Hyderabad Shop

A group of men broke into a jewellery shop on the outskirts of Hyderabad and robbed gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 60 lakh, along with Rs 4 lakh in cash, during the Diwali holidays.

The theft came to light on Tuesday morning when Ajay Choudhary, son of shop owner Seshumal Chowdhury arrived to reopen to open his store, Sri Jagadamba Jewellers after the festive break.

He found the store was ransacked, an internal wooden door damaged, and a large hole in the rear wall.

According to the complaint filed, the burglars gained entry by breaching the rear wall of an adjoining room before entering the jewellery shop.

The accused allegedly escaped with ornaments and cash kept in a drawer.

Police said approximately 25 tolas of gold ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver articles were stolen in the burglary.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. A clues team collected forensic evidence, while investigators began analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Notably, the jewellery shop had earlier been targeted in an attempted robbery in June 2024. On that occasion, three assailants allegedly threatened and attacked the owner before fleeing. The trio was later arrested by police.