Video: Posing As Customers, 2 Men Flee With Tray Of Gold Rings Worth 25 Grams In Nashik

Two men posing as customers allegedly stole a tray of gold rings weighing around 2.5 tolas from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Nashik. The incident, which took place at Arya Jewellers near the Jatra Hotel area, was captured on CCTV. According to the footage, the two men entered the shop pretending to be customers interested in buying gold rings. They asked the shopkeeper to show them the jewellery and appeared to examine the rings as he displayed them across the glass counter.

While the shopkeeper was busy showing them the designs, one of the men suddenly grabbed a tray containing gold rings and rushed out of the store. His accomplice followed him.

The shopkeeper immediately jumped over the counter and ran after the suspects. Other employees also joined the chase in an attempt to catch the men. However, the accused managed to escape in a four-wheeler parked outside the jewellery store.

Watch the video here:

The stolen tray reportedly contained around 12 gold rings weighing approximately 2.5 tolas (about 25 grams).

The entire incident was recorded on the shop's CCTV cameras and has since surfaced on several social media websites.

The Adgaon police are examining the CCTV footage and using the vehicle's registration number to trace the suspects. A search is underway to identify and apprehend the two men.

(Reported by Vaibhav Balasaheb Ghuge)