Hyderabad Police Stops Child Marriage, Gets Teen Enrolled In College

The Kalapathar Police in Hyderabad prevented the marriage of a 17-year-old girl in Biyem Shah Tekri and helped her resume her education by joining a degree college.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 8, where police received credible information at around 6.30 pm that a minor girl was being married.

Acting on the information, the special police team raided the premises and found the girl being married to Arif Ali Baig, 42, a resident of Jahangir in Hyderabad.

Police intervened and stopped the marriage. The Child Marriage Helpline was informed, and a complaint was received.

A case was registered under the relevant section of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Groom, Qazi Mohd. Jahangir, mediator Shabeer and the minor's parents were booked for further legal proceedings.

Clarifying reports about the groom's identity, police stated that he was an Indian national working as a cab driver in Dubai, not a Dubai sheikh, as claimed by a few.

Following the intervention, the girl joined a degree college to continue her higher education, marking an important step towards protecting her rights and future.

Police urged the public to report suspected child marriages promptly to the authorities or the Child Marriage Helpline.

The law enforcement community wing also highlighted that community cooperation is essential to prevent child marriages and ensure that children can continue their education.