Railway Station Master Recruitment 2026: One CBT, English Comprehension Added, Check New Exam Pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has introduced major changes to the Station Master recruitment process 2026. From 2026 onwards, Station Master recruitment will be conducted separately from other Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. RRB will issue a separate Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) for Station Master vacancies.

Under the revised selection process, candidates will have to clear four stages, Computer-Based Test (CBT), Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification and Medical Examination. One of the biggest changes is that candidates will now appear for only one CBT instead of two.

RRB Station Master 2026: One CBT Instead Of Two

Under the new recruitment system, RRB will conduct only one CBT for Station Master posts. The exam will carry 100 marks and candidates will get 120 minutes to complete it.

There will be a negative marking of one-third mark for every incorrect answer. After qualifying in the CBT, candidates will have to appear for the CBAT, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

English Reading Comprehension Added To Syllabus

English reading comprehension has been introduced as a new component of the Station Master CBT. It will be included under the Logical Capability section.

Candidates will be required to read passages in English and answer questions based on them. The passages may cover topics such as history, society, literature, science, environment, technology, culture, mythology and abstract subjects.

Mathematics And Basic Science: 30 Marks

The Mathematics and Basic Science section will carry 30 marks. The Mathematics syllabus will include topics such as number systems, ratio and proportion, averages, percentages, profit and loss, time, speed and distance, work, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, area, volume, probability and statistics.

The Basic Science section will cover fundamental concepts related to units and measurements, mass, density, energy, motion, friction, heat, temperature, electricity and simple machines.

Data Interpretation To Carry 30 Marks

Data Analysis and Interpretation will have a separate weightage of 30 marks in the new CBT pattern. Questions may be based on tables, graphs, pie charts, scatter plots, statistical distributions, Venn diagrams, data sufficiency and data arrangement.

The section will test candidates' ability to understand data, analyse information and draw logical conclusions.

Logical And Mental Reasoning: 40 Marks

The Logical Capability section will carry 20 marks and will include topics such as binary logic, syllogisms, clocks and calendars, perception, blood relations, family trees and logic-based puzzles.

Another 20 marks will be allotted to Mental Reasoning. Questions may cover analogy, series, coding-decoding, ranking and arrangement.

RRB Station Master Selection Process 2026

The revised selection process will consist of four stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates who qualify for the CBAT will be considered for the final merit list. The final merit will be prepared by giving 70% weightage to CBT marks and 30% weightage to CBAT marks.

How Is The New Pattern Different From The Old Pattern?

Earlier, Station Master recruitment was conducted as part of the NTPC Graduate-level recruitment, with candidates appearing for two CBT stages. Under the new system, Station Master recruitment will be conducted separately and will have only one CBT.

The new pattern also brings significant changes to the syllabus. The earlier pattern gave considerable weightage to General Awareness, while the revised syllabus focuses on Basic Science, Data Interpretation and English Reading Comprehension.

The examination duration has also been increased from 90 minutes to 120 minutes, giving candidates additional time to solve the questions.