Railway Station Master Killed Trying To Board Moving Train In Bihar

The man's body has been sent for an autopsy, the police said (Representational)

A station master was killed in Bihar's Katihar district on Friday after he fell on the tracks and came under the wheels while trying to board a running train, the police said.

Abhash Narayan Khan, the station master of Salmari railway station, was trying to board the New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express from platform number 2 in the early hours when the incident happened, they said.

"The train was moving slowly but Khan lost his grip and fell on the tracks. He then came under the wheels of the train," said a senior officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Khan was a resident of Saharsa district, he said, adding, the body has been sent for an autopsy.