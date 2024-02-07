Railway Officer Shares Pic Of Station Master's Desk, Internet Reacts

Since being shared, it has amassed over one lakh views.

Station Masters are responsible for making sure trains arrive and depart stations promptly and without any trouble. However, a number of responsibilities come with the job ranging from controlling traffic signals and guaranteeing passenger safety to supervising station employees and guaranteeing efficient station operations. To highlight the same, a picture of the station master's desk was recently shared online and went viral in no time.

A railway officer, Prashasti, recently shared a picture of the desk on X (formerly Twitter). According to the picture, one can see a desk with an open register and at least ten phones on it. "The Station Master's desk. Show me a busier professional," she said in the post.

Since being shared, it has amassed over one lakh views and a thousand likes on the platform. Many on the internet stated that technology should be adopted to make the functioning easier.

Indian Railways Officer Ananth Rupanagudi shared the post and said, "Besides handling the phones, the Station Master also has to watch the MSDAC/EI VDU (Visual Display Unit) to see whether the points are correctly aligned according to the signals. The only one to match his/her busy schedule is the Loco Pilot inside the trains. #IndianRailways"

"At a given time,station master stays in touch with minimum three individuals. Two station masters of adjoining station & Section controller of Control. Even if She/he has to go to washroom the only option is to rush & return in few minutes. Entire communication is recorded," added a person.

A third person said, "Probably this desk from New Delhi or kanpur central?"

"Indeed," added a fourth person.

Another said, "Needs modernization"

"Section Controller desk still beats station master's desk..." said a person.