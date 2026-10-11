Amitabh Bachchan Turns 84: Shatrughan Sinha, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit And Others Send Sweet Birthday Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 84th birthday on October 11. Several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, took to social media to extend their greetings to the veteran actor. The stars acknowledged Big B's lasting influence on Indian cinema and wished him good health and happiness on his special day.

In a post shared on X, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!"

Sharing a picture with Big B from the Kaun Banega Crorepati set, Kajol described the superstar as a "witty" and exceptionally cool "natural phenomenon". She wrote, "Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always. @SrBachchan."

Sanjay Dutt wished the veteran actor in an Instagram post and called him his hero. "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you," he wrote.

Prabhas also extended his birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, expressing gratitude for the love and affection the veteran star has shown him over the years. "Wishing the legendary Amitabh sir a very Happy Birthday! Ever grateful for all the love u have shown..! Have a wonderful year ahead sir. @amitabhbachchan," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Kamal Haasan celebrated the veteran actor's distinctive screen presence while calling him a star who has always stood apart from the rest. "He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist. Amit Ji can make even a simple ‘Deviyon aur Sajjano' sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own," he wrote on Instagram.

Sharing an old picture with Big B on X, Suniel Shetty wrote, "No matter how many times I meet you there's still that same excitement… that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful…always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit appeared on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 as part of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration. Wishing the legendary actor on his special day, she said, "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Sir is a true legend, and 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a legendary show in itself. Experiencing his legendary warmth, unmatched grace and effortless charm in real time is something entirely magical; his true power lies in the way he makes everyone on that hot seat feel like family. Sharing this milestone with him, feeling the incredible energy of that room, and celebrating his journey is a memory I will hold very close. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday, may he continue to light up our screens and inspire us for years to come."

Shatrughan Sinha shared a warm note for his long-time friend and co-star on X. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day, for our favourite friend, national icon @SrBachchan a source of inspiration to all, especially the younger generation, Gen Z.Wishing you happiness, good health & a very very long healthy life. God Bless! #BirthdayWishes."

Ajay Devgn also extended birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan. "The years may make you the senior-most, but your energy remains as young as ever. Happy Birthday, Amit Jil," he wrote.

Sharing a picture with Big B on her Instagram Stories, Farah Khan penned, "Happy @amitabhbachchan day. Luv u Amitjii."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

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