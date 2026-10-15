Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications For 1,688 Posts, Check Details

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened applications for 1,688 posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive from October 15 to November 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and Trains Clerk.

Selected candidates will receive a starting monthly salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 21,700, depending on the post.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 07/2026, the important dates for the recruitment process are as follows:

Application start date: October 15, 2026

Last date to apply: November 13, 2026, until 11:59 p.m.

Application correction window: November 16 to November 25, 2026

Vacancy Breakdown

The RRB NTPC UG recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,688 vacancies across four posts.

Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk- 700

Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist- 200

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist- 600

Trains Clerk- 188

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of January 1, 2027, subject to the applicable age-relaxation rules.

The notification specifies the following date-of-birth criteria:

General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2009.

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2009.

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1992, and January 1, 2009.

Candidates should refer to the detailed notification for the applicable age-relaxation provisions.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). Candidates will be shortlisted for the second-stage CBT based on their normalised scores in the first-stage examination.

First-stage CBT

The first-stage CBT will be common to all posts notified under CEN No. 07/2026. The examination will consist of 100 questions carrying one mark each, with a total duration of 90 minutes.

The subject-wise number of questions is as follows:

General Awareness- 40

Mathematics- 30

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30

The examination duration will be 120 minutes for eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities who are permitted to use a scribe.

The questions will be objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect answer.

The first-stage CBT is a screening examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for the second-stage CBT based on their normalised scores and merit.

Second-stage CBT

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second-stage CBT based on their normalised scores in the first-stage examination. The number of candidates shortlisted will generally be 15 times the community-wise vacancies notified for the respective RRB, subject to the board's discretion to revise the limit.

The second-stage CBT will comprise 120 questions carrying one mark each. The examination duration will be 90 minutes.

The subject-wise distribution is as follows:

General Awareness- 50

Mathematics- 35

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 35

Eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities who are permitted to use a scribe will receive 120 minutes to complete the examination. Negative marking will apply, with one-third of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates should carefully read the detailed notification before submitting their applications. They must ensure that they meet all prescribed educational qualifications by the application deadline. Candidates awaiting the results of their qualifying examinations are not eligible to apply.

Applications must be submitted online through the link available on the unified official RRB website.

Candidates can select only one RRB and indicate their preferences for the Railway zones, production units, and posts or categories notified under that RRB. Candidates who submit partial preferences will be considered only for the zones, production units, and posts or categories they have selected.

Candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website regularly for authentic information, updates on the recruitment process, and any changes to the notification. Links to individual RRB websites are also available on the unified portal.