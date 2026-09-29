Railway Recruitment Board Issues Notification For 1,688 Posts, Check Details

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Vacancy 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the recruitment notification for various posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,688 vacancies for the posts of Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, and Junior Clerk Cum Typist. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 are eligible to apply for the posts.

The application window will open on October 15, and the deadline to apply is November 13. Eligible candidates will be able to apply once the registration process begins. Applications are invited only in online mode through the official website.

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 19,900 under Pay Level 2 and Rs 21,700 under Pay Level 3, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Candidates appointed through the recruitment process may be posted anywhere in India.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years as on January 1, 2027, are eligible to apply.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates in the general category is Rs 500. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 250.

Selection Process

The selection process includes the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), and document verification.

The official notice states that candidates are advised to verify their primary details using Aadhaar while filling out the online application form to avoid inconvenience and delays due to detailed scrutiny at every stage of the recruitment process for non-Aadhaar-verified applications.

For successful Aadhaar verification, the name and date of birth in Aadhaar should match the full name and date of birth mentioned in the Class 10 pass certificate. Similarly, candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar has been updated with their latest photograph and biometrics, including fingerprints and iris, before filling out the online application form.

The official notice further clarifies that all terms, conditions, eligibility criteria, procedures and other requirements governing the recruitment will be strictly as per the detailed notification, which will be published exclusively on the common website of all RRBs, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can access the webpages of individual RRBs through this common website.