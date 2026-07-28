Railway Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow For 6557 Posts, Direct Link Here

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Registration process will close tomorrow, July 29, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the 6,557 Technician vacancies should complete their application before the deadline. The Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 323 Technician Grade-I Signal vacancies and 6,234 Technician Grade III vacancies. Candidates can submit their application online through the official RRB application portal. The selection process consists of three stages: computer-based test, document verification, and medical examination.

The CBT will be conducted for 90 minutes and will include 100 questions. Candidates should note that one-third mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while applying for the recruitment process:

Online registration begins: June 30, 2026

Last date to apply: July 29, 2026

Last date for fee payment: July 31, 2026

Application correction window opens: August 1, 2026

Application correction window closes: August 10, 2026

How to Apply For RRB Technician Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official RRB application website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the Railway Technician Recruitment 2026 registration link.

Register using the required details.

Fill in the online application form carefully.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The examination fee is Rs 500 for General category candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories need to pay Rs 250. Payment can be made through internet banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.