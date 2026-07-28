"You Partied, Protesters Starved": Backlash To CJP Leaders' Dancing Videos

The storm triggered by the videos of Cockroach Janta Party leaders dancing and celebrating after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation refuses to die down. Many associated with the satirical platform have spoken about the "insensitivity" of the party videos right after the protest ended.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat on a hunger strike at the CJP stage, has reacted to the controversy over the viral videos.

"Victory must be accompanied by humility," Wangchuk said, calling on supporters to celebrate "with dignity, restraint, and responsibility".

The activist added that maintaining respect and humility is as important as achieving success. His remarks come amid a fierce debate on social media over visuals of CJP's core members dancing and celebrating Pradhan's resignation hours after calling off their month-long protest.

The party videos have also come under attack from CJP supporters. Commentator and YouTuber Meghnad, a founding member of the online platform, has launched a scathing attack on CJP leaders for partying while dozens of protesters were left "homeless and starving" on the streets after the protest ended.

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In an Instagram post, Meghnad said that he and some others arranged for travel and food for dozens of protesters who had been camping at Jantar Mantar for over a month with CJP leaders.

"I'm seeing this at 4 am in the morning. Me and a few others have spent the last two days sending abandoned and starving CJP volunteers and protesters home with our own money. I wasn't going to say anything, but I saw this video, and I'm pissed off...," Meghnad wrote about the CJP party video.

He ended the post with strong comments for the CJP: "While you are partying, 70+ protesters and students were left starving in Delhi because YOU decided not to care. Congratulations CJP, you have become just another political party after all."

As the party video triggered criticism, the CJP defended it, saying the video reflected the spirit of the younger generation.

"We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das wrote on X on Monday.

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"That's just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype."

He added that the government and some television anchors "simply do not understand the language of Gen Z and younger generations" and said, "The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They'll just have to deal with us!"

He also later told mediapersons that the party was actually a meet with the volunteers whom the movement leaders wanted to honour.

"Unfortunately, the visuals of us dancing came out. But what preceded that was a heart-to-heart interaction with each one of those volunteers. We were sitting on the floor and speaking to them individually, and it was very necessary to do so," he added.