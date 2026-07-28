CJP Protesters Turn Chants Into Search Call To Reunite Lost Boy With Mother: "So Wholesome"

A heartwarming video from the recent NEET paper leak protest has gone viral after capturing the moment hundreds of protesters came together to help a young boy reunite with his mother after the two were separated in the crowd. The incident unfolded amid the large gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where protesters had assembled carrying placards and raising slogans. As news spread that a child had been separated from his mother, the atmosphere briefly shifted from protest to a coordinated search effort.

In the video, protesters begin calling out the mother's name in unison, passing the message from one section of the crowd to another so it could travel across the venue. "Preeti Gupta kahan hai, aapka bachcha yahan hai" (Preeti Gupta, where are you? Your child is here), the crowd repeatedly shouted.

Within minutes, the calls reached her.

As soon as she located her son, she rushed towards him. The boy ran into her arms, bringing an anxious search to an emotional end as those nearby applauded and cheered.

"A beautiful reminder that even in the biggest crowds, humanity can still bring people home," the clip was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The clip has since been widely circulated across social media, with many users praising the protesters for their quick thinking and collective effort in reuniting the mother and child. Many described the incident as a reminder that compassion and humanity can prevail even in the middle of a massive crowd.

One user called it the ''safest protest ever", while another commented, "The way genz brain functions is different."

A third wrote, "Did you see they didn't judge mother , look at that mother expression. If it was other gathering she would free advice n blame her. That's why I like GenZ. They don't judge."

A fourth added, "This should be the official way to reunite kids with parents at all public gatherings."

"A crowd became a family for a moment," another remarked. "How I'm in love with some stories from the protest. So human. So wholesome," stated a sixth.