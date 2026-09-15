Railway Jobs 2026: Registration For 560 Paramedical Posts Begins, Check Details

Railway Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the registration window for 560 paramedical posts. The application process began today and will remain open until October 14. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB website.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 40 years old as of January 1, 2027, to be eligible to apply. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME). Selected candidates will receive salaries under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), with the posts falling under Pay Level 3 to Pay Level 7.

In addition to the basic salary, selected candidates will also be eligible for applicable allowances and other benefits as per the rules.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories is Rs 500.

For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities, women, transgender candidates, minorities, and Economically Backward Classes (EBC), the application fee is Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for information on eligibility criteria, the selection process, salary, and other details.

Candidates should also regularly check the official RRB website for the latest updates regarding the recruitment process.