Railway Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Started For 4098 Posts, Check Details

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has stated applications process for 4,098 vacancies. These include the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and other technical posts.

The recruitment has been announced through Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 04/2026. The application window is open from August 14 to September 13, 2026. The application fee is Rs 500 for General, OBC and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates have to pay Rs 250.

How to Apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the apply link for "Recruitment for various posts of Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent."

Click on 'Create an Account.'

Enter the required details.

Log in to the RRB Candidate Login portal with registered email or mobile number.

Select preferred posts and exam language.

Upload all necessary documents.

Pay the application fees.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

Who Is Eligible for RRB JE Recruitment 2026?

RRB has prescribed different educational qualification requirements for various posts.

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria for the positions they are applying. In general, applicants should have a relevant engineering degree or qualification as specified for the post.

The age limit is 18 to 33 years, as on January 1, 2027. Relaxation will be available to eligible reserved category candidates as per government rules.

The selection process includes CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification and medical exam. Candidates should keep their documents ready before applying.