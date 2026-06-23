Railway Junior Engineer CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Out, Direct Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 on June 22, 2026. Candidates who have qualified for the CBT 2 stage can now check their allotted examination city through the official RRB websites. The CBT 2 examination for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2026.

Around 39,034 candidates have qualified for the CBT 2 stage and can access their city details online.

How to Download RRB JE CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026?

Visit the official website of the respective RRB zone.

Click on the "RRB JE CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026" link.

Enter Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha code and click on Login.

The allotted exam city details will appear on the screen.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned on RRB JE CBT 2 City Slip

The city intimation slip contains the following examination-related information:

Candidate's name and registration number

Roll number

Applied post (JE/DMS/CMA)

Exam city and state

Exam date

Shift number and reporting details

The CBT 2 examination will be conducted in three shifts. Candidates should check their allotted shift carefully and report to the examination centre within the specified time.

It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only provides information regarding the examination city and state. The official admit card will be released separately on June 28, 2026, four days before the examination.