Railway Issues Notification For 4,098 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply From August 14

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for the Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. According to the notification, the recruitment will be conducted for 4,098 vacancies across various technical posts.

The board has clarified that the current notice is only an indicative advertisement, while the detailed notification containing complete eligibility criteria, selection process, and other instructions will be released closer to the commencement of the application process.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The online application process will begin next month. As per the short notification:

Online application starts: August 14, 2026

Last date to apply: September 13, 2026

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official RRB website once the registration link is activated.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Posts Offered

The recruitment will be conducted for multiple technical positions, including:

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Works)

Junior Engineer (Design)

Junior Engineer (Workshops)

Chemical Supervisor (Research)

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant

Other notified technical posts

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the prescribed educational qualification and age requirements.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be 18 to 33 years of age. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2027.

Candidates Advised To Keep Documents Ready

Although the released notice is only indicative, candidates are advised to note the application schedule and keep the required documents, such as caste certificates, domicile certificates, and educational qualification documents, ready in advance to avoid last-minute issues during registration.

For detailed information regarding eligibility, application fee, selection process, examination pattern, and other recruitment-related instructions, candidates should wait for the detailed notification and regularly visit the official RRB website.