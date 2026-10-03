RRB Section Controller 2026: Check Exam City Link, Dates And Key Guidelines

RRB Section Controller 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the link to check the exam city and date for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Section Controller recruitment under CEN No. 03/2026. As per the official notice, candidates can view their allotted exam city 10 days before their scheduled examination. The CBT is scheduled to be conducted on October 12 and October 13, 2026. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories can download the Travel Authority through the same link. The RRBs have advised candidates to complete Aadhaar authentication and ensure their details are updated before appearing for the CBT examination.

Click here: RRB Section Controller 2026 City Intimation Slip Link

RRB Section Controller Exam City 2026: Important Details

Candidates should note the following details mentioned in the official RRB notice:

Exam dates: October 12 and October 13, 2026

October 12 and October 13, 2026 Exam city information: Candidates can check their allotted exam city through the link available on the official websites of all RRBs.

Candidates can check their allotted exam city through the link available on the official websites of all RRBs. Travel Authority: SC/ST candidates can download the Travel Authority through the exam city and date link.

SC/ST candidates can download the Travel Authority through the exam city and date link. E-Call Letter: Downloading of e-call letters will begin four days before the respective examination dates.

Downloading of e-call letters will begin four days before the respective examination dates. Aadhaar authentication: Candidates will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the examination centre before entering the exam hall.

Candidates will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the examination centre before entering the exam hall. Aadhaar card: Candidates should carry their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar.

Candidates should carry their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar. Aadhaar status: Candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before visiting the exam centre.

Candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before visiting the exam centre. Aadhaar details: The Aadhaar card should have the correct name, date of birth, latest photograph, biometrics, address and father's name.

The Aadhaar card should have the correct name, date of birth, latest photograph, biometrics, address and father's name. Helpdesk: Candidates can contact 9513166371 for queries from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 6 pm.

RRB Section Controller CBT 2026: Candidates Advised To Follow Official Updates

The Railway Recruitment Boards have advised candidates to rely only on the official RRB websites for recruitment-related updates. Candidates should avoid information circulated through unauthorised sources.

The notice also cautions candidates against individuals who promise railway appointments in exchange for money or other illegal considerations. The RRB has clarified that selection for the Section Controller post will be conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be based on the merit of candidates.

Candidates appearing for the examination should complete the required Aadhaar-related formalities in advance to avoid inconvenience at the examination centre.