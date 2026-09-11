IAF Agniveervayu City Intimation Slip 2026 Released For Intake 02/2027; Check Direct Link

IAF Agniveervayu City Intimation 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam city intimation slip for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 and Airmen Medical Assistant (10+2/Pharma) Intake 02/2027. Candidates who successfully submitted their applications can now check their allotted examination city through the candidate login on the official IAF recruitment portal. The IAF Agniveervayu online examination is scheduled to be held on September 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates should check their city slip and make necessary travel arrangements if their allotted examination centre is outside their city. The city intimation slip is not the admit card. According to the information provided by the IAF, the admit card will be made available through the candidate login 48 to 72 hours before the examination date.

Click here: IAF Agniveervayu City Intimation Slip 2026 Link

IAF Agniveervayu City Slip 2026: How to Download?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their IAF Agniveervayu city intimation slip:

Visit the official IAF recruitment portal at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.

Open the candidate login section.

Click on the link for the exam date and exam city for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027.

Enter the required login credentials like user ID (email ID) and password.

Submit the details along with the CAPTCHA, wherever required.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download the slip and save a copy for future reference.

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026

The IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026 will be available 48 to 72 hours before the scheduled exam date. Candidates can download their admit cards within this period and check the exam details carefully.