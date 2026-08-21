CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon: Know Exam Pattern And Steps To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET September 2026 city intimation slip soon. Candidates can download the slip from the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the link is activated. The official website indicates that the advance city intimation slip schedule will be available soon.

The CTET September 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2026, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

How to Download CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the city intimation slip link on the homepage.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the details to view the city intimation slip.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip: What It Will Contain

The CTET September 2026 city intimation slip will inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. This will help candidates plan their journey and accommodation in advance.

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is different from the CTET admit card. The exact examination centre address and other important exam-day details will be mentioned on the admit card, which is expected to be issued separately.

CTET September 2026 Exam Pattern

The CTET question paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 150 marks.

Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5. It includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Language 1 and Language 2.

Paper 2 is meant for those seeking to teach Classes 6 to 8. It includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies, along with Language 1 and Language 2.