IndiGo Flight To Lucknow Hit By Lightning At 17,000 Feet, Nose Damaged

An IndiGo plane en route from Patna to Lucknow made an emergency landing on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh capital after it was hit by lightning.

The nose of the aircraft was damaged in the incident.

The plane, which was carrying 104 passengers and six crew members, landed safely eight minutes ahead of schedule. All passengers and crew are safe.

The aircraft was hit by lightning when it was flying at 17,000 feet and has been grounded.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, has launched a probe. The plane will be allowed to operate only after regulatory clearance.

Also read: IndiGo Flight Suffers Tail Strike In Bengaluru, Airline Blames Weather

Last month, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Guwahati suffered a tail strike on Sunday at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The airline confirmed the incident, saying the A321neo plane had experienced an "abnormal runway contact" during landing.

The aircraft was grounded. IndiGo attributed the incident to bad weather.

"An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru," it had said in a statement.