West Bengal Higher Secondary Semester 3 Answer Key 2027 Out: Check Direct Link To Download

WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2027: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has uploaded the WB Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 3 answer key for the academic session 2026-27. Students who appeared for the exam can now download their answer key from the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their answer key also have the option to raise objections against it. To challenge the answer key, candidates are required to submit their objections on the official portal, along with the required challenge fee of Rs 200.

The online objection window link for the West Bengal HS Semester 3 answer key will be activated on the portal on October 27, and will close on October 30, 2026.

According to the official notice, the objections raised by the examinees will be checked and verified by the subject experts. If the objection is found to be valid then the fee will be returned directly to the bank account of the examinees.

The exam-conducting board will release the WB HS Semester 3 final answer key after evaluating the objections raised by the applicants. Candidates must note that once the final answer key is released it cannot be challenged.

West Bengal HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2027: Steps to Download

Students can follow the steps below to download the subject-wise answer key PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the notification section.

Step 3: Under the notification section, click on the title "Subject-Wise Answer Key of Semester 3 of H.S Examination".

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, the WB HS Semester 3 Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Semester 3 exam was conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026 across the state.