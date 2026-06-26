West Bengal HS Semester 3 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027 for Class 12 students. According to the official schedule, the Semester III examinations will be conducted from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The examinations will take place in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Semester III examination is based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and is an important part of the Higher Secondary examination system in West Bengal.
West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027: Important Details
The West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027 has been announced for all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational subjects. Students should note that the admit cards will be issued online before the examination. They will be able to download their hall tickets by logging into the official portal using the required credentials once the link is activated.
Candidates should also reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their admit cards on every exam day.
West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027
|Date
|Day
|Subjects
|September 21, 2026
|Monday
|Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi
|September 22, 2026
|Tuesday
|Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT & ITeS, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture (AGLV), Power, Banking Financial Service & Insurance, Food Processing, Telecom (All Vocational Subjects)
|September 24, 2026
|Thursday
|English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
|September 26, 2026
|Friday
|Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence
|September 28, 2026
|Monday
|Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
|September 29, 2026
|Tuesday
|Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
|September 30, 2026
|Wednesday
|Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law, and Preliminaries of Auditing, History
|October 1, 2026
|Thursday
|Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies
|October 3, 2026
|Saturday
|Philosophy
|October 5, 2026
|Monday
|Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
|October 6, 2026
|Tuesday
|Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture
|October 7, 2026
|Wednesday
|Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation
Students are advised to keep checking official updates regarding the release of admit cards and follow all examination guidelines issued by WBCHSE to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.