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West Bengal HS Semester 3 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027: The exams will be conducted from September 21 to October 7, 2026, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

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West Bengal HS Semester 3 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule Here
West Bengal HS Semester III Datesheet 2027 has been released on official website.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027 for Class 12 students. According to the official schedule, the Semester III examinations will be conducted from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The examinations will take place in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Semester III examination is based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and is an important part of the Higher Secondary examination system in West Bengal.

West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027: Important Details

The West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027 has been announced for all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational subjects. Students should note that the admit cards will be issued online before the examination. They will be able to download their hall tickets by logging into the official portal using the required credentials once the link is activated.

Candidates should also reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their admit cards on every exam day.

West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027

DateDaySubjects
September 21, 2026MondayBengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi
September 22, 2026TuesdayHealth Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT & ITeS, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture (AGLV), Power, Banking Financial Service & Insurance, Food Processing, Telecom (All Vocational Subjects)
September 24, 2026ThursdayEnglish (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English
September 26, 2026 FridayEconomics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence
September 28, 2026 MondayPhysics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy
September 29, 2026 TuesdayComputer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts
September 30, 2026 WednesdayStatistics, Psychology, Commercial Law, and Preliminaries of Auditing, History
October 1, 2026ThursdayChemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies
October 3, 2026SaturdayPhilosophy
October 5, 2026MondayMathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
October 6, 2026TuesdayCyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture
October 7, 2026WednesdayBiological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

Students are advised to keep checking official updates regarding the release of admit cards and follow all examination guidelines issued by WBCHSE to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

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