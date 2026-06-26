West Bengal HS Semester 3 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027 for Class 12 students. According to the official schedule, the Semester III examinations will be conducted from September 21 to October 7, 2026. The examinations will take place in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Semester III examination is based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and is an important part of the Higher Secondary examination system in West Bengal.

West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027: Important Details

The West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027 has been announced for all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational subjects. Students should note that the admit cards will be issued online before the examination. They will be able to download their hall tickets by logging into the official portal using the required credentials once the link is activated.

Candidates should also reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry their admit cards on every exam day.

West Bengal HS Semester III Date Sheet 2027

Date Day Subjects September 21, 2026 Monday Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi September 22, 2026 Tuesday Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT & ITeS, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture (AGLV), Power, Banking Financial Service & Insurance, Food Processing, Telecom (All Vocational Subjects) September 24, 2026 Thursday English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English September 26, 2026 Friday Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence September 28, 2026 Monday Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy September 29, 2026 Tuesday Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts September 30, 2026 Wednesday Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law, and Preliminaries of Auditing, History October 1, 2026 Thursday Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies October 3, 2026 Saturday Philosophy October 5, 2026 Monday Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic October 6, 2026 Tuesday Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture October 7, 2026 Wednesday Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

Students are advised to keep checking official updates regarding the release of admit cards and follow all examination guidelines issued by WBCHSE to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.